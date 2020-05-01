Trump administration draws up plans to punish China over coronavirus outbreak

The Trump administration is formulating a long-term plan to punish China on multiple fronts for the coronavirus pandemic, injecting a rancorous new element into a critical relationship already on a steep downward slide, CNN reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The effort matches but goes far beyond an election campaign strategy of blaming Beijing to distract from President Donald Trump's errors in predicting and handling the crisis, which has now killed more than 60,000 Americans.

Multiple sources inside the administration say that there is an appetite to use various tools, including sanctions, canceling US debt obligations and drawing up new trade policies, to make clear to China, and to everyone else, where they feel the responsibility lies.

"We have to get the economy going again, we have to be careful about how we do this," said one administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"But we will find ways to show the Chinese that their actions are completely reprehensible."

The intelligence community is meanwhile coming under enormous pressure from the administration, with senior officials pushing to find out whether the virus escaped into the public from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, two sources familiar with the frustrations said.

In an unprecedented move, the intelligence community issued a statement saying it was surging resources on the matter as it would in any crisis.