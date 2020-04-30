Greta Thunberg donates $100,000 to support children during pandemic

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for use against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world body said Thursday.

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis," Thunberg, 17, was quoted as saying in the UNICEF statement, according to AFP. "It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most," she added. "I'm asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education." The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organization, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation, the statement added.