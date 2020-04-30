Trump says brushes off polls showing Biden leading presidential race

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, leading in the 2020 race for the White House.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: During an interview in the Oval Office, the Republican president said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and added he was surprised the former vice president was doing well. “I don’t believe the polls,” Trump said. “I believe the people of this country are smart.

And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.” Trump has criticized Biden’s decades-long record as a U.S. senator and as President Barack Obama’s vice president. “And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition that he’s got now. I mean he’s incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster,” Trump said. Polls conducted this week by Reuters/Ipsos about a general election matchup showed that 44% of registered voters said they would back Biden in the Nov. 3 election, while 40% said they would support Trump.

More critical for Trump, a recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos of the three key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Biden with a 45%-39% edge over the president. Trump’s victories in those states in the 2016 election helped propel him to the White House. Trump closely questioned his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and other political advisers after they showed him poll numbers showing him losing the re-election race to Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter. The president was told he was behind Biden in many key battleground states and would have lost the Electoral College if the election had taken place in April. Trump, in a tweet early on Thursday, said he supported Parscale.

“Actually, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so,” he said.