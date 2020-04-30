US coronavirus death toll tops 60,000

The number of deaths in the US totaled more than 60,000 as of Wednesday evening, according NBC News reports. The global death toll climbed over 226,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The growing US death toll hasn't prevented some states from relaxing their lockdowns, including Florida, which announced it would begin lifting stay-at-home orders on Monday. Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that an experimental drug for the coronavirus has a proven benefit.

"The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Fauci said at the White House on Wednesday.