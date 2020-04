134 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, NCDC reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 2066, with 929 recoveries.

The number of fatalities has reached 32. The number of active cases stands at 1103.

Since the first reported case in early March, as many as 21,125 citizens have been tested for the disease.