The German government is extending a global travel warning put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus until the middle of June, The Local reports.

April 29, 2020, 15:31 Germany extends worldwide travel warning until mid-June

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Germany issued the warning in March advising against non-essential travel abroad, particularly against travel for tourism purposes. It was originally extended to May 3, along with Germany's nationwide ‘ban on contact' measures.

However, the German Foreign Office proposed to extend the travel warning "until further notice", but at least until June 14. The government accepted the proposal at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The proposal, which was viewed in advance by German publication Spiegel, does not shed any light on whether travel will be possible after this date and during the summer holidays, which in some federal states begins at the end of June.

The situation is to be continually assessed and close coordination will take place with Germany's EU neighbours, according to the report. The extension is justified by the fact that regular travel abroad will not be possible in the coming weeks, the report says.