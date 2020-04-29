As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

April 29, 2020, 11:15 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thus, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,932. The number of people who recovered from the virus has increased by 34. The total number of recoveries has reached 900. The death toll is 30. The active cases are 1000.