Analysis: Trump does not have the guts to call it ‘Armenian Genocide’

Pres. Donald Trump issued on April 24, 2020 another one of his denialist statements on the Armenian Genocide, calling it “Armenian Remembrance Day.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: ” This is the fourth year in a row that as President he has issued the same evasive statement which uses every euphemism for genocide except the one word that truly characterizes the mass crime that Ottoman Turkey committed against Armenians 1915-1923. Hopefully, with the coming presidential elections on Nov. 3, 2020, this will be his last year as President and his last such statement!

Someone close to Pres. Trump has to tell him that his annual meaningless statements on April 24 are not winning him any points with the Armenian-American community. On the contrary, he is offending them by issuing the same denialist statement year after year. He should be told that if he cannot tell the truth, he should not say anything at all. He is in fact offending the Armenian-American community. Pres. Ronald Reagan, a much more popular president than Trump, issued a Presidential Proclamation on April 22, 1981, acknowledging the Armenian Genocide. So, we do not need Pres. Trump’s euphemistic words on the Armenian Genocide! Instead of Genocide, here are the words that Pres. Trump used in this year’s April 24 statement: “Armenian Remembrance Day,” “the lives lost during the Meds Yeghern,” “one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century,” “1 and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire,” “those who suffered and lost their lives,” “tragedy,” “painful history,” and “those who suffered and perished.” Most troubling was Pres. Trump’s use of the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern,” which means “Great Crime,” but is meaningless for most Americans. Yet, there are politically naïve Armenians who are fooled by this term, thinking that Pres. Trump is acknowledging the Armenian Genocide. If that was the case, he would have used the term Armenian Genocide. The only reason he used Meds Yeghern is to avoid saying Armenian Genocide. Meds Yeghern was used by Armenians before Raphael Lemkin coined the term Armenian Genocide in the 1940’s. Meds Yeghern is merely a description of what happened to Armenians in 1915, while genocide is a term of international law that has legal consequences. The two are not the same at all.

Pres. Trump continued his four-year long evasive position on the Armenian Genocide despite the fact that last fall both the House and Senate overwhelmingly adopted a resolution acknowledging the Armenian Genocide against the wishes of the White House. Regrettably, Turkophile Trump is not about to go against the wishes of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump’s beloved friend and anti-American dictator.

Justifiably, both Armenian-American organizations in Washington, D.C., criticized Pres. Trump for his unwelcome April 24 statement. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), in a statement titled, “President Trump Tightens Turkey’s Grip over White House Policy on the Armenian Genocide,” sharply condemned the President by calling him, “the last remaining American enforcer of Ankara’s gag-rule against honest U.S. remembrance of this crime.” ANCA’s Executive Director Aram Hamparian stated: “Armenian Genocide denial is a policy manufactured in Ankara, exported to America, and enforced in Washington by President Trump. Once again, President Trump copied and pasted the transparently euphemistic, patently offensive April 24th evasions issued by Barack Obama and his other predecessors -- essentially isolating his Administration as the last major American co-conspirator in Turkey’s obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide…. Having promised an America First presidency, President Trump has pursued a Turkey First policy on the Armenian Genocide.”

The Armenian Assembly of America also criticized Pres. Trump in a press release: “President Donald Trump’s April 24th statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide misses the mark, fosters denial, and does not reflect America’s proud record of genocide affirmation.... The Administration’s departure from the norms of human rights, established over a century ago, diminishes the standing of the U.S. government in the world community. It remains for the Administration to unequivocally affirm the Armenian Genocide.” On the other hand, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a statement on April 24, titled: “Statement by Vice President Joe Biden on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.” Candidate Biden said all the right things in his statement, except for two key points:

1) He also used the Armenian term Meds Yeghern, following in the footsteps of Pres. Barack Obama. Fortunately, he also used the term Armenian Genocide which Pres. Trump did not do.

2) Amazingly, never once in his lengthy statement Mr. Biden mentions the name of the country that perpetrated the Genocide. He mentions neither the Ottoman Empire nor Turkey. This is a very serious issue that goes far beyond mere negligence. It must be an intentional avoidance for political purposes which raises the concern that if Biden is this sensitive about Turkey now as a candidate, how sensitive would he be if elected President?

Of course, many Armenian-Americans will not forget that as Pres. Obama’s Vice President, Biden did not try to convince the President to keep his multiple promises on the Armenian Genocide, unless he did it quietly behind closed doors. In his defense, Vice Presidents do not decide policy; Presidents do. I agree with all those who do not trust promises made during presidential campaigns which are forgotten soon after assuming the presidency, since the Armenian-American community was deceived many times during previous presidential campaigns by candidates from both parties. At least in the case of Pres. Trump he did not make any campaign promises on the Armenian Genocide, but he did not recognize it either.

In conclusion, Pres. Trump and his predecessors since Pres. Reagan have no valid reason to be concerned about Turkey’s negative reaction to US recognition of the Armenian Genocide. As we saw last fall, after the House and Senate adopted resolutions on the Armenian Genocide, there was hardly any reaction from the Turkish government, except for a brief and mild expression of its unhappiness which was soon forgotten. Therefore, the obsessive fear of a harsh reaction from Turkey is pure fantasy and not a valid concern! Those who think I am criticizing Pres. Trump for partisan political reasons, I would like to remind everyone that I have written many articles harshly critical of Pres. Bill Clinton and Pres. Barack Obama, both Democrats.

Update on April 24 virtual march

As a follow-up to my last week’s note urging everyone to join the April24.HyeID.org’s virtual march, I am pleased to report that over 340,000 Armenians and others from around the world clicked on the link demanding justice for Turkey’s Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915. This initiative was organized by the HyeID non-profit organization that will announce shortly its initiative of setting up a network that will enable Armenians worldwide to elect local Armenian representatives from throughout the Diaspora who will form the Diaspora Armenian Parliament.

By Harut Sassounian Publisher, The California Courier


     

Politics

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian Shahen Mkrtchyan

On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian...

Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Secretary of the Security...

Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for...

Knesset member again urges Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide

Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to...

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert...

Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

French President Emanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver...

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Society

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia

As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

A multi-profile laboratory to be established in Artsakh

We have 8 cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Artsakh. Five of the patients have already recovered...

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,867

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National...

Another coronavirus patient in Artsakh recovers

Artsakh’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 5 as a patient recovered from the disease after nearly...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease...

Cemal Pasha's grandson's condolence post on Armenian Genocide angers Turks

A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian...

One more citizen in Artsakh recovered from coronavirus

One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.

Military

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Analytical

Pres. Donald Trump issued on April 24, 2020 another one of his denialist statements on the Armenian Genocide,...

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Culture

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

International

Erdogan sends letter to Trump

Germany extends worldwide travel warning until mid-June

Russia coronavirus cases surpass 99,000

