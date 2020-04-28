Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in

New rules have come into force legally requiring most people in Germany to wear face masks on public transport, long-distance trains and in shops.

Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in

Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:The so-called Maskenpflicht (mask duty) was introduced in 15 of the country’s 16 states on Monday morning. The northern state of Schleswig-Holstein will on Wednesday be the last state to implement the legislation, according to The Guardian. Fines of between €25 and €10,000 can be imposed on those who fail to wear a mask, with rates differing widely across the country, and some states, such as Berlin and Brandenburg, insisting they would not levy fines at all, but would rely instead on people showing each other mutual respect by wearing them.

Other states said they would allow a few days of grace for people to get used to the new rule. The heftiest fines will apply to shopkeepers whose staff are caught not wearing masks, and there are incremental fine systems in some states for repeat offenders.


     

Politics

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian Shahen Mkrtchyan

On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian...

Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Secretary of the Security...

Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for...

Knesset member again urges Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide

Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to...

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert...

Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

French President Emanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...

Economy

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.

All news from section

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

Society

A multi-profile laboratory to be established in Artsakh

We have 8 cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Artsakh. Five of the patients have already recovered from the disease.

All news from section

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,867

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National...

Another coronavirus patient in Artsakh recovers

Artsakh’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 5 as a patient recovered from the disease after nearly...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease...

Cemal Pasha's grandson's condolence post on Armenian Genocide angers Turks

A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian...

One more citizen in Artsakh recovered from coronavirus

One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported

73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications,...

Military

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

All news from section

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in
German government set to introduce permanent 'right to work from home'
A multi-profile laboratory to be established in Artsakh
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day
Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian Shahen Mkrtchyan
more news

Analytical

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

All news from section

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

All news from section

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

All news from section

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

International

Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in

All news from section

German government set to introduce permanent 'right to work from home'

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day

European tourism needs 375 bln euros to recover

Most Read

month

week

day

Search