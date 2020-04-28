Germans could be fined up to €10,000 as face mask rules brought in

New rules have come into force legally requiring most people in Germany to wear face masks on public transport, long-distance trains and in shops.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:The so-called Maskenpflicht (mask duty) was introduced in 15 of the country’s 16 states on Monday morning. The northern state of Schleswig-Holstein will on Wednesday be the last state to implement the legislation, according to The Guardian. Fines of between €25 and €10,000 can be imposed on those who fail to wear a mask, with rates differing widely across the country, and some states, such as Berlin and Brandenburg, insisting they would not levy fines at all, but would rely instead on people showing each other mutual respect by wearing them.

Other states said they would allow a few days of grace for people to get used to the new rule. The heftiest fines will apply to shopkeepers whose staff are caught not wearing masks, and there are incremental fine systems in some states for repeat offenders.