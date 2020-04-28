Germany's Labour Minister Hubertus Heil wants to bring in a ‘right to work from home’ law, which will apply long after the country’s coronavirus lockdown has ended, The Local reports.

April 28, 2020, 16:43 German government set to introduce permanent 'right to work from home'

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Around 25 percent of Germans have been working from home during the lockdown, an increase from 12 percent before the strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 were put into place.

Now Heil wants to introduce a permanent right that would allow German employees to decide whether they'd like to work from home for part of the week, or full-time, if their job allows them to do so. “I am working on a new law for a right to work from home, which I will present by autumn,” he said. "Anyone who wants to, and whose workplace allows it, should be able to work from home – even when the corona pandemic is over. “You can either switch to working from home entirely, or you can decide to do so once or twice per week.” Under the plan, workers who would prefer to continue to work from the office would be allowed to do so.