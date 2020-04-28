A multi-profile laboratory to be established in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh Minister of Healthcare of Arayik Baghryan said at today’s Cabinet meeting "We will create a multi-profile laboratory in the country, as a result of which we will have an opportunity to conduct coronavirus tests in Artsakh.

In March, the relevant specialists visited Armenia for training courses, as well as participated in three-day online courses. After the establishment of the laboratory, training courses will be held on the spot again. We will have four mobile digital X-ray equipment in the regional medical units, which are necessary for conducting more efficient work in hospitals, especially in this period, "the minister said. Arayik Baghryan also noted that disinfection works are being carried out in all medical institutions of the republic.