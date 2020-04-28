On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian Shahen Mkrtchyan.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
We have 8 cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Artsakh. Five of the patients have already recovered from the disease.
59 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National...
Artsakh’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 5 as a patient recovered from the disease after nearly...
81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease...
A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian...
One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.
73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications,...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
