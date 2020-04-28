Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General said, the coronavirus pandemic isn't over.

April 28, 2020, 10:48 The pandemic is far from over," World Health Organization says

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The pandemic is far from over,” he said at a news conference, according to CNN. He said the World Health Organization "continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries."

“As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in many countries in these regions, because of low testing capacity,” Tedros said.

“This virus will not be defeated if we are not united, if we are not united, the virus will exploit the cracks between us and continue to create havoc. Lives will be lost,” Tedros added.