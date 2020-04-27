We discussed issues related to the development of strategic infrastructures. Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

During the meeting with Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan we discussed a number of issues related to the development of strategic infrastructures. We have noted that we must make serious investments in that sphere.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told “Artsakhpress” after the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.

Armen Grigoryan noted that he scheduled to have meetings with Artsakh Defense Minister, as well as with the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan to discuss issues related to maintaining the continuation of the existing programs and outline the ways that will ensure the further development.