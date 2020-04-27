UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane carrying 7 tons of medical accessories to Armenia to assist the country in fighting against the spread of COVID-19, and the medical accessories will be distributed to more than 7,000 medical workers.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The UAE is honored to carry out its commitment to help other countries to fight the novel coronavirus. The UAE government, people and all healthcare workers unite efforts to overcome the current crisis. We recognize that the international community can overcome coronavirus only with joint efforts and constructive cooperation”.

To this day, the UAE has sent more than 314 tons of assistance to more than 27 countries, helping nearly 314,000 medical workers.