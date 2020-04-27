Bako Sahakyan receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

On 27 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were on the agenda of the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan.