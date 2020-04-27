Levon Mnatsakanyan attending meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Levon Mnatsakanyan, director of the State Emergency Service of the Artsakh Republic, is in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: He is taking part in the sitting of the NA Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, news.am reports.

To note, during the April 2016 war, Mnatsakanyan held the position of Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army.