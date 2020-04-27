Russia has confirmed 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 87,147 in all regions, TASS news agency reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

April 27, 2020, 14:52 Russia overtakes China in coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been recorded to date.

Some 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms.а