Artsakh’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 5 as a patient recovered from the disease after nearly 20 days of hospitalization, the Artsakh Information Center said.

April 27, 2020, 11:55 Another coronavirus patient in Artsakh recovers

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The patient is the citizen of Armenia who had entered Artsakh on April 7 and was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 8. The patient was taken to Armenia for hospitalization,” it said. Artsakh has reported eight confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. Five of the patients have already recovered from the disease.