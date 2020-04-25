Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 180 times in a week

The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 180 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of April 19-25
The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 180 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of April 19-25
Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Yesh Atid party’s office told Armenpress.
President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert...
French President Emanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...
Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of honor and dignity.
The memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide is always in our hearts.
Member of the European Parliament Annie Schreijer-Pierik says her duty is to reveal the truth about the...
Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary...
The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.
Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian...
One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.
73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications,...
His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a message on the...
Newly-elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan paid a tribute to the memory of...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a message in connection with the Armenian Genocide...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day