Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 180 times in a week

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan fired about 3,500 shots at Artsakh military positions, and from various-caliber weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed. In addition to the ceasefire violations, the air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh downed an Azerbaijani ORBITER Reconnaissance UAV on April 21.

The front line units of the Defense Army keep control of the situation and continue to take necessary measures for protecting their military positions.