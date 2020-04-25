81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

April 25, 2020, 11:23 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overall, 1,677 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning. The number of fatalities is 28.