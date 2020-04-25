Artsakhpress

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overall, 1,677 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning. The number of fatalities is 28.
     

Knesset member again urges Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide

Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Yesh Atid party’s office told Armenpress.

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert...

Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

French President Emanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of honor and dignity. Artsakh NA Chairman

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of honor and dignity.

We must make our voice heard on the international platforms. Artsakh State Minister

The memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide is always in our hearts.

‘We are together in our prayers remembering Genocide victims’ – MEP

Member of the European Parliament Annie Schreijer-Pierik says her duty is to reveal the truth about the...

Ukrainian Interior Minister tweets on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary...

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

81 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Cemal Pasha's grandson's condolence post on Armenian Genocide angers Turks

A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian...

One more citizen in Artsakh recovered from coronavirus

One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported

73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications,...

His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a message on the...

Demand of Armenian Cause is universal and has no expiration date: President-elect of Artsakh

Newly-elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan paid a tribute to the memory of...

Genocides should be unconditionally recognized and condemned. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a message in connection with the Armenian Genocide...

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis

Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets

Coronavirus will make life hard for a long time, Angela Merkel says

Russia coronavirus cases grow by 4,774 over past day

