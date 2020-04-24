President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert and laid a wreath at the monument to the innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh stated.