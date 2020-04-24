One more citizen in Artsakh has recovered from coronavirus.

April 24, 2020, 14:45 One more citizen in Artsakh recovered from coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The citizen has been discharged from hospital, the Artaskh Healthcare Ministry stated.

“The patient is a resident of Artsakh’s Mirrik village, who was undergoing treatment in Armenia. Artaskh Healthcare Ministry thanks the Armenian partners and the medical staff of the St. Gregory the Illumintor hospital for organizing the treatment process at a high level”, the ministry’s statement reads.