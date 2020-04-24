Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of honor and dignity. Artsakh NA Chairman

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of honor and dignity.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghulyan told “Artsakhpress” after paying tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

NA Chairman noted that what happened a century ago is an important signal for all mankind about the dangers and threats that may happen in the future. "I think that the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is more aimed at preventing such crimes against other peoples in the future” said Ghulyan in particular, noting that Azerbaijan tried to continue the atrocities committed by Turkey in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.