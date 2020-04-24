The memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide is always in our hearts.

April 24, 2020, 13:00 We must make our voice heard on the international platforms. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress" after paying tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Grigory Martirosyan noted that despite the fact that mass events are not organized today due to the epidemic, everyone considers it a duty to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide that was committed against the Armenians 105 years ago.