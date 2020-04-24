French President Emanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide, the press service of the Office of the President of Armenia stated.

April 24, 2020, 13:45 Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On April 24, France commemorates the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople, which started the genocide. Today, more than ever, France is committed to protecting the memory of the victims, fighting against denial, and learning a serious lesson from the chapter of that tragic story.

Last year my country, in accordance to my assumed commitment, declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Deeply respecting the instructions given by the current health situation I decided that this year as well this day should be marked in Paris, with a brief ceremony, at the presence of the French government members. That heritage and shared memory are the foundation of such a unique relationship between our two countries.