Member of the European Parliament Annie Schreijer-Pierik says her duty is to reveal the truth about the fact of the Armenian Genocide.

April 24, 2020, 12:45 ‘We are together in our prayers remembering Genocide victims’ – MEP

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In an interview to Armenpress, the MEP said these days it’s necessary to be together in minds, prayers remembering the Genocide victims. “Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire 105 years ago, in 1915, as well as the genocide of Pontic Greeks and Aramaic Christians. Infuriated by religious, racist hatred and theories of conspiracy, the Turkish authorities directed their anger to the Armenian people, and the coordinated extermination plan of the native Armenian and other Christian nations of the territory of present-day Turkey was initiated. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus crisis, we cannot commemorate together the victims at the Almelo Monument.

But we can be together in our minds, prayers, remembering the victims of the Genocide. Therefore, I hope next year I will meet you again”, the MEP said. According to her, despite the 1915 Genocide, the Armenian people, the Armenian Christianity and Armenia state exist. “But it’s necessary to be cautious because the Christian heritage in the territory of the former Ottoman Empire, the Republic of Turkey, is still under danger. Unfortunately, the last Christians and churches of the region are endangered via a conflict, nationalism and extremist Islamism.