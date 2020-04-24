Ukrainian Interior Minister tweets on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “April 24 is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. It is the day of commemoration and mourning for the millions of victims of 1915-1924. The tragedy is 105 years old. It is a tragedy which the world decided not to notice. But impunity leads to new crimes. Let’s remember, in order not to allow for it to happen again,” Avakov said on twitter.