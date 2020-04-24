73 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. The three patients who died were aged 81, 84 and 87 and had underlying health conditions.

April 24, 2020, 11:05 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overall, 1,596 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning. The number of fatalities is 27. 69 people recovered in the past day, raising the total number of recovered patients to 728.

The number of active cases stood at 841 as of 11:00, April 24.