Any crime that is not confronted can be repeated, and this applies not only to Armenians, but to any people. Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, made such a statement in a conversation with Evrensel newspaper on Thursday, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Paylan recalled that 105 years have passed since the Armenian Genocide, but there still are streets in Turkey named after the leaders of the Committee of Union and Progress (i.e., Young Turks) which had organized this tragedy.