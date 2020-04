Genocides must be recognized in order to rule out their repetition, German Parliament (Bundestag) Vice President Petra Pau told Armenpress when asked about what lessons should be drawn from the history of the Armenian Genocide to prevent crimes against humanity in the future.

April 24, 2020, 10:33 Genocides must be recognized to rule out repetition, Bundestag Vice President says

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Crimes, indeed, genocides must be recognized as such in order to rule out repetition. It is with deep concern that I must note how Turkish politicians are taking a look back at their history, and currently the citizens’ rights and democracy are downplayed,” Pau said.