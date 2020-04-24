Demand of Armenian Cause is universal and has no expiration date: President-elect of Artsakh

Newly-elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan paid a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on April 24.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President-elect addressed a message on Facebook:

“Dear compatriots in the homeland and the Diaspora,

"The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the civilized world is not only a special assessment of the indescribable hardships suffered by the Armenian people or a tribute to the memory of our one and a half million martyrs. It is first of all a sense of responsibility to God and generations, but instead we have been witnessing a policy of denial for 105 years. But the demand of the Armenian Cause is universal and has no expiration date.

We will surely continue the endless fight for the eternity of our people by further strengthening our united homeland where citizen will always have a complete sense of hope and conditions for security, self-realization and future. This is my and our vision.

We remember and demand”.