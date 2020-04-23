Russia coronavirus cases grow by 4,774 over past day

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
Any option for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which doesn’t envisage the exercise of Artsakh’s right to self-determination without any restriction and can endanger the security of the people of Artsakh, is not acceptable for the Armenian sides, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said in response to the question of Kommersant newspaper.
Congressman Adam Schiff, co-author of the US congressional resolution on the recognition of Armenian...
Belgium's French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his...
President-elect of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan reacted harshly to the statement issued by the...
President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation...
Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier,...
Member of the German Bundestag, Spokesman for the Economic and Energy Policy of the Alternative for Germany...
The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.
Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
At the moment, the condition of ten patients with coronavirus is very critical. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, news.am reports.
50 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1523,...
The annual march in Artsakh dedicated to the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide...
As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...
2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy...
62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative...
As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day