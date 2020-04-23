10 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

At the moment, the condition of ten patients with coronavirus is very critical. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There are approximately 230 people with pneumonia, five people on ventilators," he added, in particular. "Only one of them is quite young, 27 years old, but he has a severe chronic congenital illness. Doctors are doing everything to stabilize his situation; there seems to be hope that they will be able to save his life. For the rest, I can say that the growth rate is about the same as when we divide the number of new cases by the total number of cases.

In terms of bedding, the overload is not such that we consider switching to another option. We still have time to hospitalize everyone while to keep the very mild forms in hotel conditions. However, given the new economic activity permission, we again must not lose our vigilance.”