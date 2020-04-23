Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the coronavirus could give some countries an excuse to adopt repressive measures for reasons unrelated to the pandemic as he warned that the outbreak risks becoming a human rights crisis, according to Reuters.

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Guterres released a U.N. report highlighting how human rights should guide the response and recovery to the health, social and economic crisis gripping the world. He added that while the virus does not discriminate, its impacts do. The new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, has so far infected some 2.57 million globally and 178,574 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
“We see the disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response,” Guterres said. The U.N. report said migrants, refugees and internally displaced people are particularly vulnerable. It said more than 131 countries have closed their borders, with only 30 allowing exemptions for asylum-seekers. “Against the background of rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic,” he said.
“This is unacceptable.” The United Nations did not give any specific examples of such measures. Guterres called on governments to be transparent, responsive and accountable and stressed that civic space and press freedom were “critical.” He said: “The best response is one that responds proportionately to immediate threats while protecting human rights and the rule of law.” The U.N. report said the pandemic was creating further hardship that “if not mitigated, will raise tension and could provoke civil unrest,” adding that this could then spark a heavy-handed security response. “In all we do, let’s never forget: The threat is the virus, not people,” Guterres said.

     

Politics

Proposals supposing stage-by-stage option for NK conflict settlement unacceptable for Armenia

Any option for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which doesn’t envisage the exercise of Artsakh’s right to self-determination without any restriction and can endanger the security of the people of Artsakh, is not acceptable for the Armenian sides, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said in response to the question of Kommersant newspaper.

All news from section

Congressman says they hope US President will recognize Armenian Genocide

Congressman Adam Schiff, co-author of the US congressional resolution on the recognition of Armenian...

Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Belgium's French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his...

Arayik Harutyunyan presents his position on NK conflict settlement

President-elect of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan reacted harshly to the statement issued by the...

President-elect of Artsakh Republic presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation...

I will receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence

Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier,...

Bundestag Member congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Member of the German Bundestag, Spokesman for the Economic and Energy Policy of the Alternative for Germany...

Economy

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.

All news from section

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

Society

10 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

At the moment, the condition of ten patients with coronavirus is very critical. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, news.am reports.

All news from section

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,523 in Armenia

50 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1523,...

Annual Armenian Genocide remembrance march in Artsakh not to take place this year

The annual march in Artsakh dedicated to the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia

As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits to be delivered to Armenia

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy...

Armenia reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative...

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,339

As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...

Military

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

All news from section

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis
Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
Coronavirus will make life hard for a long time, Angela Merkel says
Russia coronavirus cases grow by 4,774 over past day
Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province
more news

Analytical

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

All news from section

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

All news from section

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

International

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis

All news from section

Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets

Coronavirus will make life hard for a long time, Angela Merkel says

Russia coronavirus cases grow by 4,774 over past day

Most Read

month

week

day

Search