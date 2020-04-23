Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The minister was reported on the situation on the border, the work done and being carried out, as well as the matter of maintaining the military rear.

Tonoyan talked to the position-holders, encouraged the servicemen on military duty in difficult mountainous conditions, and thanked them for their excellent service. The Defense Minister awarded encouragement rewards to the troops serving in the high-altitude mountainous terrain and thanked them for their excellent service.

The commanders of the military bases also delivered their briefings.