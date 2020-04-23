Congressman says they hope US President will recognize Armenian Genocide

Congressman Adam Schiff, co-author of the US congressional resolution on the recognition of Armenian Genocide, told the Voice of America that they have made significant progress in recent months, as the Armenian Genocide has been recognized by both parties in Congress, and they hope that the President will also recognize the Genocide, given such serious support in Congress. Schiff added that it is an important step if we want to be a leader in ethics, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked what changes can be expected in US policy after the Armenian Genocide’s recognition by the Congress, Adam Schiff said he hoped that the Congress would recognize the Genocide at every session and that they would move on to the matters of reparations and justice.

He said this year he would call on the US President to follow the example of the Congress and recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide without following Turkey's demands.

The congressman also touched upon the US assistance to Armenia. He said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide about $1.1 million in assistance to Armenia in the fight against coronavirus, but they received positive information from the State Department that some other funds could be provided to Armenia for democracy and economic development.

Adam Schiff stressed, however, that now the main goal is to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).