France, the Netherlands, and Spain have said they will let children go back to school in early May in staggered groups, starting with younger ones first, according to EUobserver.

April 22, 2020, 17:10 French and Dutch children to return to school

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Dutch shops will stay closed until at least 20 May and big events, like football games, remain cancelled for another three months, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday. "Impatience cropping up, [but] ... rapid relaxation can lead to the virus immediately striking again," he said.