A second wave of coronavirus cases in the US could be even worse than the first, the country's top health official has warned, according to BBC News.

April 22, 2020, 17:21 US health official warns of dangerous second wave of coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said the danger was higher as a fresh outbreak would likely coincide with the flu season. It would put "unimaginable strain" on the US health care system, he said. The US has seen more than 800,000 cases - the highest in the world. More than 45,000 people have so far died with coronavirus across the US, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.