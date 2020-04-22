Artsakhpress

World risks 'biblical' famines due to coronavirus pandemic, UN warns

The world is not only facing “a global health pandemic but also a global humanitarian catastrophe”, the UN food relief agency chief told the Security Council on Tuesday via video link, according to UN News.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Noting that the global spread of COVID-19 this year has sparked “the worst humanitarian crisis since World War Two”, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley pointed to deepening crises, more frequent natural disasters and changing weather patterns, saying “we’re already facing a perfect storm”.

As millions of civilians in conflict-scarred nations teeter on the brink of starvation, he said, “famine is a very real and dangerous possibility”. Mr. Beasley painted a grim picture of 135 million people facing crisis levels of hunger or worse, coupled with an additional 130 million on the edge of starvation prompted by Coronavirus, noting that WFP currently offers a lifeline to nearly 100 million people – up from about 80 million just a few years ago. “If we can’t reach these people with the life-saving assistance they need, our analysis shows that 300,000 people could starve to death every single day over a three-month period”, he upheld. “This does not include the increase of starvation due to COVID-19”. Noting that WFP is the “logistics backbone” for humanitarians and “even more so now for the global effort to beat the COVID-19 pandemic”, the WFP chief urged the Council to “lead the way”. “First and foremost, we need peace”, he said. He asked that all involved in the fighting provide “swift and unimpeded” humanitarian access to vulnerable communities and for coordinated action to support life-saving assistance, along with $350 million in new funding, to set up a network of logistics hubs to keep worldwide humanitarian supply chains moving. Mr. Beasley also raised the need for early warning systems:

“If we don’t prepare and act now – to secure access, avoid funding shortfalls and disruptions to trade – we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months.” In closing, he underlined that “we do not have time on our side, so let’s act wisely – and let’s act fast”.


     

Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Belgium's French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President of the Artsakh Republic.

Arayik Harutyunyan presents his position on NK conflict settlement

President-elect of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan reacted harshly to the statement issued by the...

President-elect of Artsakh Republic presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation...

I will receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence

Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier,...

Bundestag Member congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Member of the German Bundestag, Spokesman for the Economic and Energy Policy of the Alternative for Germany...

Armenian Assembly of America will continue to support Artsakh

On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn...

Armenia MFA spokesperson comments on Azerbaijan’s reaction to elections held in Artsakh

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on Azerbaijan’s reaction to the recent...

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

Annual Armenian Genocide remembrance march in Artsakh not to take place this year

The annual march in Artsakh dedicated to the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide will not take place this year. The Artsakh Information Center informed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia

As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits to be delivered to Armenia

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy...

Armenia reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative...

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,339

As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7

A new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s...

USAID to provide $600,000 to help Armenia fight COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s...

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military units located in the north-eastern direction to get acquainted with the organization of the daily service and the ongoing renovations works, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Coronavirus: British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

US health official warns of dangerous second wave of coronavirus

Confirmed cases in US reach almost 820,000

Iran says over 1,000 foreign prisoners temporarily released due to coronavirus

