Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Belgium's French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President of the Artsakh Republic.
President-elect of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan reacted harshly to the statement issued by the...
President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation...
Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier,...
Member of the German Bundestag, Spokesman for the Economic and Energy Policy of the Alternative for Germany...
On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn...
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on Azerbaijan’s reaction to the recent...
The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.
Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
The annual march in Artsakh dedicated to the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide will not take place this year. The Artsakh Information Center informed this in a statement on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...
2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy...
62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative...
As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...
A new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s...
The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military units located in the north-eastern direction to get acquainted with the organization of the daily service and the ongoing renovations works, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
