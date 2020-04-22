The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 557 thousand 917, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

April 22, 2020, 09:54 Confirmed cases in US reach almost 820,000

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The death toll is over 177,000. 695,625 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (819,175 confirmed cases). 45,343 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 204,178 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 21,282. Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 183,957 cases. 24,648 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 158,050 cases and 20,769 deaths. Germany has confirmed 148,453 cases and 5,086 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 129,044 confirmed cases and 17,337 deaths. Turkey overtook China and confirmed 95,591 cases. The deaths comprise 2,259. Iran as well surpassed China with the most confirmed cases, as 84,802 cases have been registered. 5,297 people have died in Iran from coronavirus. China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,788 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

China is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 52,763 and the death toll is 456. Brazil confirmed 43,368 cases, Belgium – 40,956, Canada – 38,422, the Netherlands – 34,134. Georgia confirmed 408 cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths. Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 7,755. 46 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 6,533 cases and 9 deaths. Egypt reported 3,490 confirmed cases and 264 deaths. Iraq confirmed 1,602 cases and 83 deaths. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 42. 3 death cases have been registered.