President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation with political parties.

April 21, 2020, 15:04 President-elect of Artsakh Republic presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: It has been agreed upon with the leaders of the political parties that are members of the Free Homeland Party-Unified Civil Alliance Party bloc.