Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier, sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

April 21, 2020, 15:01 I will receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In her message, Marlene Mourier congratulates the President-elect of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan for winning the elections with unprecedented results. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence noted that Artsakh stands out from the point of view of democracy and remains an example for its neighbors.