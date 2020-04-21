2000 new types of coronavirus test kits to be delivered to Armenia

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Avet Adonts said at a press conference today.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “A 6 million aid program is being implemented by the International Atomic Energy Agency within the frames of which 2000 new types of coronavirus test kits, created based on atomic methods, will be delivered to Armenia. These tests allow to get the results within several hours”, the deputy FM said.