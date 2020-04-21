Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to US amid coronavirus

US President Donald Trump announced his plans to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said on Twitter.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the US has reached 792,913. The death toll is 42,517.