62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number to 1401, the National Center for Disease Control said.

April 21, 2020, 11:04 Armenia reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two people died, raising the number of fatalities to 24. 29 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 609. Armenia has 768 active coronavirus cases.