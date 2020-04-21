Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Given the threat posed by COVID-19, as well as local and state directives prohibiting mass rallies, Armenian organizations in Southern California that organize events aimed at condemning and recognizing the Armenian Genocide have come up with alternative commemorative programs, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, instead of annual gatherings, this year, with the joint efforts of these organizations, an alternative round-the-clock commemoration program has been prepared, which will be broadcast on April 24, starting at 10am local time, both on local Armenian TV channels and on social media.