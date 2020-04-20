Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland” party, on his Facebook page wrote about the development of horticulture, which is considered one of the principles of his pre-election program.

April 20, 2020, 15:50 I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today I will touch upon the development of horticulture, which is considered one of the principles of our pre-election program. As you know, we have announced about the planting of 10,000 hectares of new orchards (pomegranate, kiwi, walnut, pear, etc.) We will develop this branch of agriculture ( which I consider to be a significant and not yet fully realized sector of our economy) and move it to a new level.

The total number of orchards planted in Artsakh is currently less than 6,800 hectares (1,700 hectares of which are grapes, 2,150 hectares are pomegranates), most of which were planted in 2008-2019. If, for example, in 2007 only 50 hectares of orchards were planted in the whole territory of the republic, only in 2019, this number amounted to 1210 hectares, of which 790 hectares were pomegranate orchards.

The planting was mainly carried out in the areas that have been irrigated with the state support or through charitable means. Most of the saplings have been provided by the state on a free basis. And in order to avoid another chance of speculation, let me inform you that the beneficiaries of this program are our more than 300 compatriots,” Harutyunyan noted, in particular.

“This policy, as we have already mentioned, will not only be continuous, but at the expense of state allocations , the volumes, irrigated areas and the most important, public accountability and transparency of the conditions for using the program will be increased.

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Together we will make it visible,” wrote Arayik Harutyunyan.