U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he’d be willing to give coronavirus aid, such as ventilators, to Iran “if they ask for it”, according to The Hill.

April 20, 2020, 15:08 Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing to do something, if they want it, if they ask for it,” Trump said. “They were hit very hard,” he added, saying the country’s reported numbers “obviously … weren’t correct numbers.”

Iran has reported a confirmed 82,211 cases of coronavirus in the country, leading to 5,118 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The Middle Eastern country was one of the first countries to be badly hit by the virus, although experts say they believe the country is underreporting.

Earlier in the pandemic, in March, Iran had refused the U.S.’s offer of humanitarian aid, saying if the country wanted to help it would lift sanctions against Iran. Trump also suggested that Iranian leaders should “be smart and make a deal” with the U.S.